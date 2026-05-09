'Only in the final furlong did I think we'd win' - 120,000gns buy dramatically strikes on debut

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Crazy Cubana's debut went from bonkers to brilliant as she dramatically made a winning start in the 6f fillies' novice race.

The Ed Walker-trained juvenile, who cost 120,000 gns as a yearling, looked to have blown her chances after missing the break and was outpaced and being pushed along at the halfway point.

However, the 12-1 shot got her act together under George Downing and she flew home to strike by half a length.

Downing told Racing TV: "Only inside the last furlong did I think we'd win. The plan was to have a nice first run and teach her plenty, but I felt the penny dropped in the final stages. I gave her a couple of taps to the line and she did so convincingly.

"She could step up further trip-wise and she'll sharpen up plenty. Horses were running very green but I felt very comfortable in the final two furlongs. She's well-bred and there will be better things to come."

Thunder rumbles in

Odds-on favourite Lighting Thunder was made to sweat when getting off the mark in the 1m½f novice race.

Sent off at 1-4 after being narrowly beaten on his first two runs, the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old held on by a head under Robert Havlin.

Storm strikes

Valkyrie Storm backed up her course-and-distance win two weeks earlier by striking again in the 1m½f handicap.

She was a first winner at the track for burgeoning apprentice jockey Harry Vigors.

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