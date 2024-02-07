One-time Derby hope Reach For The Moon found lame behind after fourth on jumps debut for Jamie Snowden

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

There was no dream jumps debut for one-time Derby fancy Reach For The Moon , who was found to be lame behind after finishing fourth to Schmilsson in division two of the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Owned by the Queen and Sir Chips Keswick, the son of Sea The Stars was rated 114 in his pomp on the Flat after winning the Group 3 Solario Stakes, while he finished second at the same level in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Formerly with John and Thady Gosden before spending some time with Henrietta Knight prior to joining Jamie Snowden, the five-year-old tried to keep tabs on the eventual winner for much of the race but may well have been outstayed on the soft ground when weakening in the home straight.

Schmilsson: was winning for the first time for Olly Murphy Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A flatter track and some better ground might see Reach For The Moon improve in time, but he may well have run into a smart type who has only just learnt how to race.

Winning trainer Olly Murphy said: "I don't think it was much of a race, and Reach For The Moon ran below par, but Schmilsson is going the right way. It's taken him a couple of runs to relax but hopefully he can improve in handicaps.

"His work has always been nice at home and he got a good ride from Fergus [Gregory], who is riding really well at the moment."

Afterwards, the racecourse vet found Reach For The Moon to be lame on his right hind leg.

Read these next:

Shishkin in 'terrific form' for Gold Cup preparation in Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday

'We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all' - David Griffiths announces retirement from training

Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.