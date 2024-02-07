Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:10 Sedgefield

One-time Derby hope Reach For The Moon found lame behind after fourth on jumps debut for Jamie Snowden

Reach For The Moon: had to settle for fourth on his debut over obstacles on Wednesday
Reach For The Moon: had to settle for fourth on his debut over obstacles on WednesdayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
14:10 Sedgefield2m 1f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Schmilsson
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Benefit Ben
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Badlands Boy
    20/1

There was no dream jumps debut for one-time Derby fancy Reach For The Moon, who was found to be lame behind after finishing fourth to Schmilsson in division two of the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Owned by the Queen and Sir Chips Keswick, the son of Sea The Stars was rated 114 in his pomp on the Flat after winning the Group 3 Solario Stakes, while he finished second at the same level in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Formerly with John and Thady Gosden before spending some time with Henrietta Knight prior to joining Jamie Snowden, the five-year-old tried to keep tabs on the eventual winner for much of the race but may well have been outstayed on the soft ground when weakening in the home straight.

Schmilsson: was winning for the first time for Olly Murphy
Schmilsson: was winning for the first time for Olly MurphyCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A flatter track and some better ground might see Reach For The Moon improve in time, but he may well have run into a smart type who has only just learnt how to race.

Winning trainer Olly Murphy said: "I don't think it was much of a race, and Reach For The Moon ran below par, but Schmilsson is going the right way. It's taken him a couple of runs to relax but hopefully he can improve in handicaps. 

"His work has always been nice at home and he got a good ride from Fergus [Gregory], who is riding really well at the moment."

Afterwards, the racecourse vet found Reach For The Moon to be lame on his right hind leg.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 7 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:14, 7 February 2024

iconCopy
