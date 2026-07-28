'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch

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John Gosden expressed his frustration as Trawlerman 's eagerly anticipated rematch with Scandinavia ended abruptly as a loose horse damaged his chance of levelling the scores with his rival in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Trawlerman suffered a head defeat by Scandinavia in an epic Gold Cup last month at Royal Ascot, but he was denied the opportunity to reverse the form here. Despite leading the race towards the back of the home straight, interference from Amiloc stopped the Godolphin-owned eight-year-old from a clear run, resulting in Scandinavia stretching clear under Ryan Moore and winning by eight and a half lengths.

"It was a bit of a messy race," said Gosden. "He got interfered with early, and the pace early was also quite strong, but then he got into a nice rhythm down the hill. I noticed Ryan was beginning to ride, and we had one and a half lengths on him down the back of the straight, but then the horse came back to visit us again.

"Once you check and lose your rhythm, that's it in any race, let alone when you're trying to find a rhythm over that trip. That's life, that's racing, but it happens more in jump racing than Flat racing."

The headline act on day one of Glorious Goodwood began with drama as Hector Crouch was unseated from the Ralph Beckett-trained Amiloc on coming out of the stalls. Horse and jockey were reported to be fine afterwards, and the former was deemed a runner following a stewards' inquiry but did have an impact on the closing stages.

Gosden said: "Ryan didn't get interfered with as much; I think we got the worst of it. We were one and a half lengths in front, and suddenly we're one and a half lengths behind.

"You can't recover at that stage. The horse went across us. Ryan was one and a half lengths off, so he didn't get much interference. He didn't have to check, but we did, and once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back."

Jockey Ray Dawson switched Rahiebb to the outside once Amiloc drifted across to the rails, which resulted in him finishing a staying-on third for Roger Varian, who was happy with his performance despite how the race unfolded.

Rahiebb: could return to York for next month's Lonsdale Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Varian said: "He ran well, but the race probably didn't set up too well for us. It was a bit messy, and they didn't go very quick. The two big horses got the first run, and it probably stopped us from being second.

"He got the trip well, which I'm pleased about, and he's run a good race, but it was unfortunate how the race unfolded for us."

Rahiebb showed an improved performance from his Gold Cup disappointment, although the Newmarket trainer has not put the idea of going back up in trip in the future to bed.

He added: "I wouldn't rule out going up further again with him. Watching him today, all he looked like doing was staying, and you can't take evidence from just his one run last time and not go back again.

"He won't run over further again this year. He'll likely go to the Lonsdale Cup at York if he's okay, and maybe the Irish St Leger, but next year we'll see. He'll be a stronger horse and I wouldn't rule out going beyond two miles with him again."

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