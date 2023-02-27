Racing Post logo
15:15 Ayr

'Once-in-a-lifetime' horse Ardera Cross rolls back the years again to continue amazing track record

Ardera Cross soars over a fence on his way to another course victory at Ayr on Monday
Ardera Cross soars over a fence on his way to another course victory at Ayr on MondayCredit: John Grossick
William Young believes he will never train a horse like Ardera Cross again after the evergreen veteran enhanced his remarkable record at Ayr with an eighth course win in the 2m4½f handicap chase.

The 12-year-old was victorious at the track's last meeting earlier this month when he became rider Sean Quinlan's 500th career winner, and the duo struck again with a 15-length success, which was the horse's 13th victory for the trainer.

"He's done it again and doesn't know his age," Young said. "He gets on really well with Sean and they jumped so well. They didn't see another rival. It's an amazing story and I thought he might've been up against it. He's fantastic and definitely a once-in-a-lifetime horse."

The Lanarkshire-based trainer is already eyeing up a ninth track success with the popular Ardera Cross and its meeting on March 11 could be the next target.

He added: "We're a farming family and have a farm shop, everyone who's been there has been sending me texts rooting for him. He has a large following, certainly at Ayr anyway.

"I never look at targets until after he's run but there's a race back there in just under a fortnight. His best runs have always come around a fortnight after so he'll get an entry. I've no doubt now Ayr is his favourite track."

Ayr firsts

Trainer Ben Brookhouse and jockey Jack Quinlan teamed up for their first wins at the track with Blue Hop's victory in the opening 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old was Brookhouse's first runner at Ayr, while Quinlan was getting off the mark at the eighth attempt at the course.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 18:04, 27 February 2023
