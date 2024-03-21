'Once he jumped the third flight I knew he was on song, he was loving it' - veteran Sir Bob maintains terrific Cork record

Veteran Sir Bob proved once again that age is just a number, as the 12-year-old once more showed his liking for Cork by landing the feature 3m handicap hurdle at the track's annual student day.

Successful in the Cork Grand National in November already this season, the son of Morozov took advantage of a 17lb lower mark over hurdles to stay on well to score by a length and a half from Aodhan May and take his record at this venue to three from three.

He was always close to the pace under Mark Walsh and saw off his opponents from early in the straight.

Trainer Robert Tyner said: "Once he jumped the third flight I knew he was on song, he was loving it. We're thrilled to get that. We were a bit worried running him so close after his run at Limerick, but once the ground was like this we decided to keep going.

"He loves it around here and he loves the hurdles around here. He won at Easter here a couple of years ago when it was like the river. There was water everywhere."

Tyner added: "I don't think we'll come here at Easter this time, I imagine he'll come back at Punchestown for the 3m6f handicap chase, he was second in it last year. There is a 3m handicap hurdle here at Easter but I imagine he'll be too high for that now. I was thinking of waiting for that race but I was afraid the ground would be gone."

Power dances in

The Fegentri handicap hurdle at this fixture often gives an opportunity for an amateur to get off the mark, and this year's running was no different.

Alice Power, 22, from Waterford was the rider to take advantage this time as she came with a sustained effort on the Paul Kiely-trained Thedancingfarrier to overhaul Ivane by a length and three-quarters after the latter had gone for home early in the straight. The winner became the second 12-year-old on the afternoon to win, and all three of his wins have come over this course and distance.

Power said: "Huge thanks for Paul, who has been a huge help. I started off riding ponies. My father Walter was a trainer, he's farming now, but I just started riding ponies and horses at home and it went from there. I ride out for Paul in the mornings and for Paddy and David Kiely in the evenings."

Mozzies impresses

The best was probably served up very late in the day when the Declan Queally-trained Mozzies Sister bolted up in the concluding mares' bumper.

A point-to-point winner at Dungarvan in January, the daughter of Arctic Cosmos showed her rivals a clean pair of heels inside the final furlong to beat useful yardstick Lep Around by 14 lengths and was value for much more in the hands of Maxine O'Sullivan.

The mares' bumper at Aintree next month is the target.

