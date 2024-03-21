Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race16 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race16 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:33 Cork

'Once he jumped the third flight I knew he was on song, he was loving it' - veteran Sir Bob maintains terrific Cork record

Sir Bob and Mark Walsh winning the Social Packs For The Easter Festival Handicap Hurdle at Cork. Picture: David Keane. 21.03.2024
Sir Bob and Mark Walsh on their way to victory
Play11 ran
16:33 Cork3m ½f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 3m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Sir Bob
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Aodhan May
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Jeriko De Baune
    15/2

Veteran Sir Bob proved once again that age is just a number, as the 12-year-old once more showed his liking for Cork by landing the feature 3m handicap hurdle at the track's annual student day.

Successful in the Cork Grand National in November already this season, the son of Morozov took advantage of a 17lb lower mark over hurdles to stay on well to score by a length and a half from Aodhan May and take his record at this venue to three from three.

He was always close to the pace under Mark Walsh and saw off his opponents from early in the straight. 

Trainer Robert Tyner said: "Once he jumped the third flight I knew he was on song, he was loving it. We're thrilled to get that. We were a bit worried running him so close after his run at Limerick, but once the ground was like this we decided to keep going.

"He loves it around here and he loves the hurdles around here. He won at Easter here a couple of years ago when it was like the river. There was water everywhere."

Tyner added: "I don't think we'll come here at Easter this time, I imagine he'll come back at Punchestown for the 3m6f handicap chase, he was second in it last year. There is a 3m handicap hurdle here at Easter but I imagine he'll be too high for that now. I was thinking of waiting for that race but I was afraid the ground would be gone."

Power dances in

The Fegentri handicap hurdle at this fixture often gives an opportunity for an amateur to get off the mark, and this year's running was no different. 

Alice Power, 22, from Waterford was the rider to take advantage this time as she came with a sustained effort on the Paul Kiely-trained Thedancingfarrier to overhaul Ivane by a length and three-quarters after the latter had gone for home early in the straight. The winner became the second 12-year-old on the afternoon to win, and all three of his wins have come over this course and distance.

Power said: "Huge thanks for Paul, who has been a huge help. I started off riding ponies. My father Walter was a trainer, he's farming now, but I just started riding ponies and horses at home and it went from there. I ride out for Paul in the mornings and for Paddy and David Kiely in the evenings."

Mozzies impresses

The best was probably served up very late in the day when the Declan Queally-trained Mozzies Sister bolted up in the concluding mares' bumper. 

A point-to-point winner at Dungarvan in January, the daughter of Arctic Cosmos showed her rivals a clean pair of heels inside the final furlong to beat useful yardstick Lep Around by 14 lengths and was value for much more in the hands of Maxine O'Sullivan. 

The mares' bumper at Aintree next month is the target.

Read these next:

Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire 

Champion juvenile filly and leading 1,000 Guineas contender Opera Singer likely to miss Newmarket due to setback 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Justin O'HanlonReporter

Published on 21 March 2024inReports

Last updated 18:38, 21 March 2024

iconCopy
16:33 CorkPlay
Social Packs For The Easter Festival Handicap Hurdle11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Sir Bob
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Aodhan May
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Jeriko De Baune
    15/2
more inReports
more inReports