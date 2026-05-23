'On that performance I wouldn't swap her for anything else' - Venetian Sun hot Commonwealth Cup favourite after stunning sprint return

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That was worth waiting for, whether it had been nearly two hours or nine months.

Punters were left baking in the sun for 105 minutes, starved of action by the delay to racing because of a hole in the home straight, and there were ironic cheers as the first runners went to post for the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes.

But Venetian Sun had been waiting rather longer, since her victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville last August, to confirm that she is a high-class sprinter.

Dropped back to six furlongs for the first time since, having failed to stay the mile in the 1,000 Guineas, she positively bounded up, scoring by an emphatic three lengths under Clifford Lee.

The Karl Burke-trained filly is now 5-2 favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with Coral, who had been going 8-1 the field beforehand.

"I didn't think she'd be that short, but on that performance I wouldn't swap her for anything else," said Sean Graham, racing manager to part-owner Tony Bloom.

"That was a fantastic performance, one of the best of the season so far, I'd say. The Commonwealth Cup is going to be 18 or 20 runners and the draw can play a big part there. We just need a bit of luck in running."

Tony Bloom: part-owner of Venetian Sun Credit: Charlie Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Venetian Sun had been beaten around six lengths in the Guineas, fading into 11th place in the final furlong.

"Karl was adamant we had to try the Guineas," Graham said. "She'd run over seven furlongs as a two-year-old in the Moyglare and we thought as she was so relaxed she would get the trip in the Guineas. Clearly she didn't.

"This was the next step. We wanted to run her here to get the three weeks before Royal Ascot. So when they were talking about all races being abandoned we were wondering where could we go next, or if she could even have a run before Ascot."

Lee, riding the biggest winner of his comeback from serious injury, was thrilled with the daughter of Starman, who had given him his first Group 1 success in the Morny.

"She's a very good filly," he said. "She travels really well. I thought I was in a position behind where I wanted to be, but she did it nicely in the end, she picked up very well. I was delighted with her."

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