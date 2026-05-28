'It's what the game is about' - John Gosden excited for Ombudsman's Royal Ascot clash with Daryz after Brigadier Gerard win

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Ombudsman warmed up for Royal Ascot next month in winning fashion in the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes, but was forced to pull out all the stops to hold off Gethin in a thrilling finish.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained star was a brilliant winner of the Dubai Turf in March and made a winning return to Britain at Sandown on Thursday evening. Sent off the 2-5 favourite, he battled hard to fend off Gethin by a neck and defy a 7lb penalty.

Buick said: "It's a lot to carry 7lb, but he's a proper Group 1 horse. He had to give that to genuine stakes performers and he came here with improvement left him. John and Thady had him spot on for what was needed today, but he'll progress for loftier assignments ahead.

"He got a little bit tired, but he's a horse who will do what's needed. He'll still give you everything, but he's a pro who's been around the block and there was never a moment's worry."

Ombudsman was left unchanged at 5-2 with Paddy Power to retain his Prince of Wales's Stakes title next month. It could be a blockbuster clash, with Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz and Tattersalls Gold Cup hero Almaqam on course for that contest.

Gethin (near) could not get by Ombudsman (far) in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes Credit: Getty Images

John Gosden said: "He's more professional now as he doesn't waste any energy – he's like an old boxer. The mile and a quarter races are pretty obvious for where he'll be going. We'll go to Ascot and then on from there.

"It should be a fabulous race with Daryz coming over from France. It's what the game is about, top quality horses meeting in those events. It could just be the race of the meeting."

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