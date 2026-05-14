Olly Murphy's red-hot start to the season continues as course hat-trick makes it five winners in two days

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Olly Murphy continued his red-hot start to the season with a four-timer headlined by Castle Ivers winning the feature 2m handicap hurdle.

Murphy, who last season enjoyed his best return for prize-money and number of winners, has struck ten times with 34 runners this term, six of which have come in the last two days at the Scottish track.

Castle Ivers was Murphy's third winner on the day when defeating stablemate Trust House by three lengths on his second start since returning from an18-month layoff.

"His win didn't surprise me in the slightest," Murphy said. "I thought he'd be a nice horse after he won his maiden hurdle, but he got an injury and had to have a year off. He's got no experience running in handicaps, but it was a good performance to beat a progressive horse in Trust House with only two runs over hurdles under his belt."

Earlier on the card, Largy Force maintained her good form for the yard with a third win from six outings in the 3m handicap chase, while Kado Sacree landed division two of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Kado Sacree: one of four winners on the day for Murphy Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy added: "Largy Force has been consistent all year and she bolted up again. She seems to be improving, and she'll have a summer break before hopefully progressing again in the autumn.

"Kado Sacree got a soft lead, and the race was kind of gifted to him with that, but he'll be a nice chaser in time."

James Bowen, who rode Castle Ivers, completed a double when steering Sir Carnegie , trained by his brother Mickey Bowen, to success in the 2m4f handicap chase. The four-timer was landed when Hold The Throw won the bumper.

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