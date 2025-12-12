Nicky Henderson 'a little surprised' after Old Park Star runs out 12-length winner and earns 16-1 Supreme quote

Nicky Henderson was pleasantly surprised by the dominant victory of Old Park Star , trimmed to 16-1 (from 20s) with Paddy Power for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle after a 12-length romp.

The Gordon and Su Hall-owned five-year-old made it two wins from two since joining Henderson from Paul Nicholls, having followed up his Kempton win by landing the opening 2m1f novice hurdle in dazzling style.

Henderson said: "It was a strong race on paper, so I probably was a little surprised. He’s a very straightforward horse, and you could do anything with him and ride him in any way.

"Kempton and this place are two different things, but I loved the way he came up the hill. He’s just the most likeable, straightforward type and I was impressed with him."

Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson following Old Park Star's Cheltenham win Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Old Park Star’s victory came two weeks after stablemate Act Of Innocence – also owned by the Halls – ran out a game winner at Newbury over a similar distance.

Henderson added: "You’d have to think of something bigger now for him, but he’ll be a lovely chaser in time because his jumping is immaculate.

"Gordon and Su have Act Of Innocence too, and he was impressive at Newbury over two miles, but we’ll have to keep them apart. The Formby Novices' Hurdle [Aintree, December 26] or an introductory hurdle at Newbury three days later could suit Act Of Innocence."

'He did it so easily'

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

I was too busy writing this piece to take the 20s Paddy Power offered straight after for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle about Old Park Star. It was never likely to last and second-in Coral went 8-1.

I am inclined to think Coral may have been on the defensive side, but they are closer. The winning time was only 3.15s slower than Racing Post standard, making it clearly the fastest time of the day on the hurdles course.

Old Park Star and Nicky Henderson at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

And Old Park Star did it so easily. He cruised away from a good field from the home turn. While there are some doubts about whether the other big players did themselves full justice, runner-up Glance At Midnight was an impressive winner on hurdling debut and the third and fourth just couldn't live with Old Park Star.

Winners of this race in recent years include Dysart Enos, Datsalrightgino, Chantry House and North Hill Harvey. Expect Old Park Star to join them on the list of big-race winners to emerge from this contest. The only question is whether it will be in a race such as the Supreme, or once his full potential is unleashed over further.

There was another wide-margin winner courtesy of Sixmilebridge in the following novice chase, which always felt like a substandard running and that was how it played out. Sixmilebridge was the only experienced member of the party and that showed, as his two rivals left plenty in the fences.

Quotes of about 20-1 for the Brown Advisory make limited appeal. Expect to see him cutting it in races such as the Reynoldstown, National Hunt Chase and spring marathon handicaps, though.

Grade 1 aim for Sixmilebridge

Fergal O'Brien will test Sixmilebridge at Grade 1 level next, with the Scilly Isles at Sandown suggested as his target.

The six-year-old easily dismissed his two rivals in the 2m4½f novice chase carrying a 5lb penalty for his victory at Ayr last month, quickening clear for a commanding 13-length win.

O'Brien said: "The Scilly Isles has always been our plan as he won his bumper at Sandown and he loves soft ground.

"Kielan Woods was very good on him and all credit has to go to Max Kendrick who rides him at home. His brain doesn't connect to his feet sometimes. He can be a bit of a bull in a china shop, but Max is fantastic. We think he's a very good horse."

Sandown on January 31 will be an opportunity for a first Graded win after he was disqualified from first place in the Classic Novices' Hurdle on Trials Day last season for testing positive for a banned substance.

Cromwell and Donoghue again

Final Orders handed Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue a second successive victory in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old travelled well for large parts of the 3m5½f contest, and followed up Stumptown's win from 12 months ago to return to the winners' enclosure for the first time since August 2023.

Final Orders was cut to 10-1 (from 50) with Paddy Power for the Cross Country at Cheltenham in March, and Cromwell said: "He really enjoyed it, and he's so nimble and quick. He was probably maxed out by the handicapper, so we said we'd try this. We'll come back in March."

Festival target

Fortune De Mer was cut to as short as 8-1 favourite for the County Hurdle after his second success of the season at Cheltenham.

The Dan Skelton-trained runner followed up his Grade 2 win in the Sharp Novices' Hurdle when breezing into the lead and holding off Continuance by half a length.

Skelton, recording his seventh win at the track this season, said: "I told everyone at the start of the season the County was his target. It's going to be hard to do but it'll give us a lot of satisfaction. There's no secrets here.

"We'll probably run him once more – I'm not sure where – and then look to come back here. He loves it at Cheltenham. He's better here than anywhere else."

Blazing victory for Mullins duo

Mags Mullins might not be a course regular, but her track record continues to read well after Blaze The Way stormed clear to win the feature Turners Handicap Chase.

Mullins registered a third winner from 12 runners when the seven-year-old, ridden by her son, Danny, finished five lengths clear of the returning L'Homme Presse , who rallied close home to nick second.

Blaze The Way won for the third time and the winning trainer said: "He’s very reliable, he always turns up every day and always runs his races. The step up in trip was needed. We’ll get through today and we’ll see after this. Today was the plan and it all worked out."

An emotional Venetia Williams praised the efforts of her runner-up, who was returning to the track for the first time since pulling up in the Ascot Chase in February.

She said: "I could have so easily not run him, and the textbooks would’ve said not to run him because of an issue, but he’s run an absolute blinder. To make up that ground, on that ground, when they’re all quickening was amazing."

Read this next:

'An absolute nightmare' for bookmakers as hurdler backed from 16-1 into 13-8 favourite lands huge gamble

He's back! Nicky Henderson confirms it's all systems go for Sir Gino's Boxing Day return in the Christmas Hurdle

'He looks the leading British Triumph hope' - Harry Wilson picks out five potential stars running on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.