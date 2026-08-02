Oisin Murphy rides 52-1 four-timer as punters' party spoiled after Calico Blue plunge

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A costly week for bookmakers ended with some respite when well-backed favourite Calico Blue was denied late by Simplify in the Listed Queensferry Stakes.

Calico Blue was a significant market mover, with his odds shortening to 6-5 from 9-4, and he looked set to follow the many favourites who obliged at Glorious Goodwood before Oisin Murphy conjured one final effort from Simplify.

The Andrew Balding-trained filly got up on the line to score by a head, providing Murphy with the highlight of a 52-1 four-timer on the card.

"She had a nice draw in stall two and she broke well, and we were always going to go quite fast," said Murphy. "With the rail out, the distances are slightly longer and I was aware it might slow down late. Thankfully they did and she got her nose in front on the line.

"She had good form when she was second at York in Listed company over five furlongs and I don't know what happened at Ascot because this was my first time on her. She wasn't an expensive yearling and she's on the upgrade."

Lifeplan made his first start since winning the Gimcrack at York nearly a year ago and broke sharply from the widest draw in stall nine to lead for much of the race before finishing third.

"I think the draw beat him," said trainer Declan Carroll. "He had to use a lot of petrol to get across and it probably cost us the race, but he ran well. He's in at York in the City of York Stakes and we'll see how he is, but that could be where he goes."

The Queensferry was run exclusively for three-year-olds for the first time and the track's racing director Patrick Chesters was delighted with the strength of the field.

"It's mainly a way of supporting later-developing sprinters by allowing them to take on their own age group in Listed company and above, as there are very limited opportunities for three-year-olds after the Commonwealth Cup," he said.

Balding and Murphy dominate

The Balding stable completed a treble on the card, to go with Blue Bolt's success in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, thanks to the supporting victories of Pure Grit in the maiden and Dance In The Storm in the 7f handicap.

The two short-priced favourites were ridden by Murphy, who said: "I don't think the stable has ever been as strong and Blue Bolt was epic in the Rothschild."

Murphy completed his four-timer aboard the David Evans-trained Blue Prince in the 7f claimer.

Worth the trip

Daniel Muscutt travelled up from Newmarket for a solitary ride and made it count aboard Charmaine in the 1m4½f handicap.

The Elite Racing Club-owned mare, who finished second on her previous visit to Chester last year, recorded her first turf success to add to her three all-weather wins.

"She did well and found a nice rhythm from the gates," said Muscutt. "She probably benefited from the slight ease in grade, even though she had to carry a lot of weight. She's really consistent and deserved that."

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