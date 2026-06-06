Oisin Murphy masterclass as Bay City Roller storms to another Group 1 win after Calandagan gets stuck in the mud

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Bay City Roller landed another Group 1 when taking the Coolmore Coronation Cup in stunning style under a masterclass ride from Oisin Murphy.

In abysmal conditions, Murphy moved away from the field when coming up the middle of the home straight on the George Scott-trained four-year-old, and he stormed clear of his rivals.

Scott told ITV Racing: "What a special racehorse. We just prayed that one day we'd turn up on a day when no one wants to get out of the car, because he relishes these conditions. It's a dream come true.

"He's an amazing horse and has this will to win. It's incredible. He just goes out and does his job and has the best mindset. This is an out-of-body experience right now. I know how good he is on this ground. He's a very, very good horse and I'm so pleased he's got to show it."

It was the second top-level triumph of Bay City Roller's career, having won the Grosser Preis von Bayern last year. He was cut to 12-1 (from 33) for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes by Paddy Power.

Bay City Roller (left): powers clear in the Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning rider Oisin Murphy said: "He's got an amazing amount of heart. These are his conditions and he loves soft ground. I just thought there was fresh ground in the middle and the best of the ground that isn't chopped up. He's beaten the world's best horse; it's extraordinary."

Last year's winner Jan Breughel was a distant second ahead of Derby winner Lambourn, while Calandagan – the world's best racecourse – was fourth.

Calandagan's owner, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, said: "Francis [Graffard, trainer] asked Mickael Barzalona not to give him too hard a race if he didn't feel happy. The horse has already proven himself and today isn't a big deal.

"He'll probably target the King George again and hopefully we'll have better weather then, as these conditions aren't ideal for any of us."

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