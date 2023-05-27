O'Brien and Moore strike again as Paddington lands Irish 2,000 Guineas

Paddington provided Aidan O'Brien with a 12th victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas when powering home in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Stepping into Group company for the first time, Paddington was always well positioned on the heels of the pace-setting Hi Royal, before bursting clear in the closing stages to score at 3-1.

The winner, who was cut to 5-2 (from 12) for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, started the season winning in handicap company before claiming the Listed Tetrarch Stakes last time and continued his rise to the summit with a cosy Classic success.



Settling behind Hi Royal early, Paddington moved alongside the leader within the final two furlongs and, although the pair came close together, Paddington soon found top gear to win going away. The stewards decided to hold an inquiry before taking no further action.

Paddington: provided Aidan O'Brien with a 12th Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

"He won a Tetrarch on very soft ground so we weren't really sure about the ground with him," said O'Brien. "He was always a beautiful mover but you're never sure until you do it. He'd been doing everything really nice and he's a fine big horse and is maturing very well. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.



"He was a little bit slow away but Ryan got his position on him, and he didn't light him up to do it. He's a very exciting horse."

O'Brien also saddled runner-up Cairo, with Hi Royal, runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, back in third.

Asked if Royal Ascot and a clash with 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean would be next, the winning trainer added: "I think so. We'll give him a week or ten days and the lads will discuss it with Ryan and everybody else and then they will decide where to go with him, but I think it looks the natural progression for him. He doesn't look short of speed but he looks like he would get further in time."

Royal Scotsman, third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, was sent off the 6-4 favourite but failed to figure under Jamie Spencer and finished back in ninth.

