'Objective one has been achieved' - One For Bobby hits the target for Hughie Morrison in Nottinghamshire Oaks

One For Bobby made a flying start for her new trainer Hughie Morrison after she stormed to victory in the Listed Nottinghamshire Oaks.

The four-year-old was quickly off the mark for the Berkshire operation as she ran down the well-established lead of Pink Carnation to score by a length under Rob Hornby, who picked up the spare ride on the 17-2 shot from Sean Levey, who was off ill.

"I was quite hopeful, but I watched the markets and saw her being pretty friendless all day," Morrison said.

"We knew enough about her to know she'd like the ground, a flat course, and we thought she'd get further, so stamina was assured and she got the job done.

"She's not put a foot wrong since she came to us. She's a filly and future broodmare to die for."

Formerly trained by Johnny Murtagh, One For Bobby moved to Morrison's yard at the end of January having placed at Group 3 level last year.

She was one of two runners in Tuesday's Listed contest for owner Ann Marshall, who also owned outsider and eighth-placed finished Hotter Than Hades.

"I'm delighted and thrilled for Miss Marshall as her late partner Frank Dunne bred the filly," Morrison added.

"She decided to send One For Bobby to us because the opportunities were smaller in Ireland and there were more chances here for her to win a race of this quality.

"Objective one has been achieved, objective two would be to try and win Group races."

Thundering success

Thunderbear defied odds of 18-1 to cruise to a comfortable success on his British debut in the 6f handicap for County Meath trainer Jack Davison.

The three-year-old gelding claimed his second career win in style as he was eased down at the line by Ronan Whelan to win by a length and three-quarters.

Read these next:

. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.