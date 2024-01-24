Nube Negra's brother off the mark with game victory over fences for Laura Morgan

Noche Negra , a brother to high-class chaser Nube Negra, opened his account with a resolute victory under conditional Lewis Dobb in the 2m3f novice handicap chase.

A graduate from Colin Bowe's academy in Ireland, Noche Negra rallied gamely in the home straight to catch Henry Gray and win going away on his third start for Melton Mowbray trainer Laura Morgan .

Carrying the same Terry Spraggett silks as his illustrious sibling, Noche Negra is a rare Spanish-bred over jumps and looks more of a staying prospect than the 2021 Champion Chase runner-up.

Dobb said: "Turning into the straight, I just wanted to fill him up as I thought the two front-runners would come back to me. I wanted to have one late lunge on the other horse because my horse doesn't do a lot in front.

"I think we got the trip slightly wrong last time over three miles because he wants two and a half miles, and on good ground he'd be a different beast again."

The success was the first for Morgan since the devastating loss of her stable star Notlongtillmay, who suffered a fatal fall at Kempton earlier this month.

Hat-trick hero

Herakles Westwood was a glowing advertisement for trainer Warren Greatrex's placing skills as he brought up his hat-trick in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle under the in-form James Bowen.

Happy hunting ground

Emma Smith-Chaston , who rode a double at this track on New Year's Day, fired in her ninth course victory on Mister Bells in the veterans' chase for her boss Micky Hammond.

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.