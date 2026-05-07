Now for the harder tasks: exciting Erdenali backs up blistering debut with easy Longchamp success

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The hugely exciting Erdenali wasn't required to reproduce the fireworks that saw him run away from the opposition on his debut but the gelded son of Caravaggio remains unbeaten after a straightforward success at Longchamp against five rivals who all had the advantage of greater experience.

The race lost some of its interest when Focus was declared a non-runner but Erdenali – an explosive winner by six and a half lengths at Saint-Cloud at the end of March – was able to slip through the gears without Mickael Barzalona resorting to more than hands and heels and he eased to a two-length win over Go Man, a Listed winner on the all-weather.

"We wanted to see him back on a racecourse to see if he would back up the impression he made on everyone at Saint-Cloud, against horses who all had more experience," said Aga Khan Studs racing manager Nemone Routh. "The race didn't play out as we had expected, with nobody wanting to make the running, but he's shown he's pretty tractable and he went to the front on his own without any real urging.

"I think we'll keep him to a mile or even seven furlongs for now, though he's not a sprinter like his father. His granddam Ervedya was a miler and we'll have to look at the programme and see where he fits in with our other good three-year-olds."

Routh added: "He's obviously stakes class but he's still quite babyish and has more to learn. But he's going the right way."

Erdenali with Mickael Barzalona and Aga Khan Studs racing manager Nemone Routh Credit: Racing Post/Burton

If trainer Francis Graffard and the owners are tempted to come back in trip to seven furlongs, that would open up the options of races like the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. Should they prefer to stay closer to home, there is the Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac.

Over a mile Group 1 options do not become available to three-year-old geldings until they take on their elders in the second half of the season, starting with the Sussex Stakes and the Prix du Moulin.

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