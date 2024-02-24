Novice Big John Wayne labelled 'one to dream for' by Lucinda Russell despite coming to grief at the last

When a trainer who has won two Grand Nationals describes a horse as "one to dream for", even after they have just fallen in a novice hurdle, their name is worth remembering.

Point-to-point winner Big John Wayne was a couple of lengths clear of Moon Chime and looked to be going best when he overjumped slightly and came down at the final flight, handing the race to the 4-6 favourite.

He got up quickly, and Lucinda Russell believes that Mark Blandford, whose Balco Coastal finished second in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase last year, has another smart prospect on his hands.

"What a lovely horse he is," the trainer said. "What a chaser he's going to make. We wanted to buy the Blandfords a really nice horse to go chasing in the long term but who would win novice hurdles and he could have done. He's one to dream for.

"I don't know if he'd have won but I know he'd have stayed and kept galloping."

Moon Chime was carrying a 6lb penalty for last month's win at Huntingdon and joint-trainer David Killahena said: "It looked as though he was being held a small bit but as long as Lucinda's horse is up, that's the main thing.

"Moon Chime is a nice horse. The ground is tacky enough and we probably won't go on ground as tacky again next time. He's going to have an easy ten days then we'll make a plan."

Killahena joined forces with Graeme McPherson on the training licence last summer, and said: "The horses are running well and that's 13 winners altogether including the Flat."

Quick compensation

There were no such dramas at the last for Big John Wayne's in-form stablemate Netywell in the 2m½f handicap chase.

He cleared the final flight well to complete a hat-trick comfortably, being eased close home yet still passing the post five and a half lengths in front.

"He's amazing," Russell said of the 8-11 favourite, who was reappearing just 11 days after his previous win. "Heavy ground has made the difference to him and we've been a bit unfair to him because we keep entering him anywhere it's heavy. It doesn't matter if it's a good race or a bad race, he just copes with the ground really well.

"He seems to be improving as well and that was a quick turnaround. He'll keep going while the ground stays right."

Russell also took the maiden hurdle with From The Clouds , whose rider Patrick Wadge completed a treble on Chumlee in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

Netywell: completed a hat-trick Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Headgear does the trick

First-time cheekpieces helped the Jennie Candlish-trained Cheddleton to his first win since 2020 in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Assistant trainer Alan O'Keeffe said: "Jennie has done a great job. Cheddleton fractured his pelvis last season and had time off. The cheekpieces helped him as he was just worrying about the pelvis, he schooled in them the other day and he jumped fantastically today.

"We changed the tactics as he usually makes the running and I think he'll stay three miles now."

