Novel Legend comes good for James Fanshawe to set up possible Cesarewitch assignment

The James Fanshawe-trained Novel Legend could have some big targets on his agenda after he won the feature 2m handicap in brave style.

The 11-4 chance has been in excellent heart this season and had most recently finished second, trying to concede 6lb to Ebor runner-up Sweet William who is now rated 8lb his superior.

Fanshawe said: “It's good to get his head in front again because he has run some really great races this season.

“He ran an excellent race at Ascot when the ground was too quick for him and again he was super behind Sweet William when he was poorly off at the weights.”

Novel Legend is entered in both the Irish and Newmarket Cesarewitch for which he is priced at 12-1 and 14-1and Fanshawe is keen to see him keep progressing, with underfoot conditions determining his next run.

He said: “His next races will be ground dependent, he is in both the Irish and English Cesarewitch which would suit him nicely because he stays so well. It's three weeks to Ireland so that would be the first possibility for him.

“He certainly appreciates an ease in the ground and we were lucky Goodwood hadn’t got too quick with this weather.”

Living lucky

The owners of shock Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream cheered home another success when their sprinting star’s older half-brother Live In The Moment won the concluding 6f handicap.

The Steve and Jolene De’Lemos-owned and Alice Haynes-trained six-year-old broke a losing streak that spanned 22 runs and three years to take the prize at 15-2.

