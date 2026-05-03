Normal service resumed as Joseph O'Brien immediately makes his mark in first race of the season at Sligo

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No trainer has had more success on the Flat at Sligo in the last five years than Joseph O'Brien and the track's first race of the new campaign went the way of the stable.

After improving from her debut to second start as a juvenile, Baiana took another step forward to win the 6½f fillies' maiden on her first run as a three-year-old.

Joey Sheridan positioned her prominently throughout on rain-softened ground and kicked on off the final bend, and the filly found plenty to repel her three main challengers in the home straight.

Sheridan told Racing TV: "I rode her first time out over a mile at Thurles and that was a bit far for her.

"She’s improved plenty over the winter and I’d say she’ll come forward for this. That would be as soft as she’d want too."

Two for Twomey

Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee combined for a double headlined by Lady Mairen in the feature 1m2½f fillies' handicap.

The trainer and jockey also took the 6½f maiden with the 10-11 favourite County Carlow .

Repeat win denied

You Make Me Smile was sent off favourite to repeat her win of 12 months ago in the 1m6f apprentice handicap, but she had to settle for second behind Desert Friend .

Last year's winner got too far back under Reese Holohan and could not catch Desert Friend, who was winning his ninth race from 66 starts under Conor Cusack.

Cusack, who is based with Henry de Bromhead and turns 18 this week, said: "He took me through the race very well. I came wide but it didn't make a jot of difference."

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