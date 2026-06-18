Nola Soul provides Fozzy Stack with a Royal Ascot breakthrough after Aidan O'Brien favourite is ruled a late non-runner

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There was drama before the Chesham Stakes when the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Aix La Chapelle was deemed a late non-runner after rearing up in the stalls, with Nola Soul benefiting to strike under Seamie Heffernan and provide trainer Fozzy Stack with a first Royal Ascot winner.

Owned by Craig Bernick, Nola Soul struggled to settle in the first half of the race but was prominent in the final two furlongs and defied a late surge from debutant On Just Terms, who came from last to finish second, with Richard Hannon's Aperoll in third.

A gamble did not pay off on O'Brien's second string, South Dakota, who was backed from 10-1 to 100-30 but could only finish fourth under Wayne Lordan.

The winning rider said: "It’s a great pleasure that Mr Bernick had the confidence in me to teach him and direct him. He was an Ascot horse from a while ago and it’s a pleasure to be here.

“He was waiting for something to come alongside him; he’s a professional."

Reflecting on his first Royal Ascot winner, Stack said: "He’s a big, powerful galloper and goes fast for a long time, and we’re lucky to have him.

“He’s got a little bit of character and he doesn’t like it when people get behind his backside; he'll lash out, so you have to play around with him.

“I think he will definitely get a mile and a quarter. It’s been a joy today and we’ve got a nice problem now.”

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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