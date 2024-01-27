'Emmet Mullins is an absolute genius' - Noble Yeats holds off valiant Paisley Park to land Cleeve Hurdle thriller

Noble Yeats denied Paisley Park a record fourth win in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle as two of the biggest names in the sport fought out another epic Cheltenham finish.

It was hard work, with Noble Yeats under the pump from some way out under Harry Cobden but the former Grand National winner kept finding for pressure and had just enough left to hold on from former Stayers' Hurdle winner Paisley Park, who was flying at the finish.



Winner of the Grand National in 2022 and fourth in the same race and the Gold Cup last year, Noble Yeats was beaten at odds-on when returned to hurdles at Limerick last time but, stepping up in trip, he just about managed to stay in the hunt early and was strong from the home turn to the line.

"From a mile out I was squeezing and squeezing him, trying to keep him sweet, and I just thought if I can get him to the level ground and get him running he'd come home good and he did," said a delighted but exhausted Cobden.



"I probably got there too soon in the end but Emmet Mullins is an absolute genius and they've done a great job with this horse so far in his career. I think they're going to have a go at the Stayers' Hurdle in March. I don't know if I'll ride him but it's great to be part of the story."

Harry Cobden and Emmet Mullins with Cleeve winner Noble Yeats Credit: John Grossick

The winner was cut to 10-1 (from 16) for the Stayers' with Betfair's Sportsbook. He traded at 25-1 in-running on the exchange and runner-up Paisley Park hit a low of 1.9 as he looked likely to reel in the winner in, but a neck separated the pair at the line.

"What can you say?" said Paisley Park's trainer Emma Lavelle. "We've hardly been beaten a neck all season. The reason I think he hit a flat spot today was because they didn't go much of a gallop and then they sprinted. It was messy, but he deserves a crack back at the Stayers' Hurdle. Slower ground might have helped him and people shouting for him lift him, but they need to shout louder!

"He's 12 and has just been beaten a head in his fifth Cleeve - how are you ever going to have a horse like that again? I was fine and then I walked in and people started saying they love him and I wanted to start crying. He's so special and tries his heart out. I felt we had a chance today and it might have been his day."

Strong Leader was another to finish strongly in third, while fourth home Dashel Drasher was carried out on his shield from the front.

