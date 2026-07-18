No Thundering On, no problem for Joseph O'Brien as Johanna Walsh streaks clear to win the Irish Oaks

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Johanna Walsh proved an able deputy for Joseph O'Brien by landing the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Her trainer had suffered a blow early in the day when he was forced to scratch Oaks winner and favourite Thundering On because she was reportedly off her feed.

But apparent second-string Johanna Walsh put a smile back on his face by landing the prize impressively.

The winner was having her first run in Group 1 company, and only her fifth overall, having been caught close home in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Dylan Browne McMonagle sent the 7-2 shot to the front early in the straight and she never looked like being caught.

Dylan Browne McMonagle celebrates after Johanna Walsh's Irish Oaks win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Runner-up Inis Mor (11-2) was four lengths adrift at the line, with another three-quarters of a length back to Sparan Nua (8-1) in third.

"That was unreal," the winning jockey said. "It was very straightforward from the get go. I was always in control of the race

"She's a filly with a lot of gears and when I pushed the button she put the race to be within a couple of strides and she powered away. She wasn't a bad substitute."

The 9-4 favourite Earth Shot, who finished only sixth, had beaten Johanna Walsh at Ascot but McMonagle said: "I thought mine was probably a little bit better than that with the way the race panned out.

"She was unbelievable today, it was push-button stuff. Thundering On is obviously a little bit special, it's hard to know what she would have done the way this one performed, but thankfully it worked out."

O'Brien added: "That was a huge performance. Dylan gave her a fantastic ride and he had a very willing partner.

"From the three to the two she really came alive. She's a hugely exciting filly for the future. It's fantastic for the team at home, to have two impressive Oaks winners is hugely exciting."

Johanna Walsh is now a 5-1 chance (from 12) for the Yorkshire Oaks with Paddy Power.

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