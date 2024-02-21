No stopping the two Bens as Jones and Pauling continue red-hot run with a double

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Ben Jones and Ben Pauling's red-hot run of form continued with a double, which kicked off with victory for Leader In The Park in the opening 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

The winning pointer was sent off the 4-6 favourite to score at the third attempt under rules, and gave his supporters few concerns by making all to easily beat Grand Albert by four and three quarter lengths.

The victory was a sixth winner from his last nine rides for Jones, including his remarkable 730-1 treble with Pauling at Ascot last weekend. The trainer is also operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Leader In The Park was stepping up on his below-par effort at Ascot last time, after which he was found to have a dirty scope.

Pauling told Sky Sports Racing: "I was quietly confident he would show that today. He's done it very well on testing ground. He's now qualified for the EBF Final at Sandown, but we have a shedload for that. Whatever happens he'll make a lovely chaser next year."

Stablemate Monty Bodkin completed the double when the 5-4 favourite toughed it out to land the 2m½f bumper.

Out of the Blue

Jamie Hamilton and Johnson's Blue on their way to victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Johnson's Blue was gifted a confidence boosting win on his return to smaller obstacles in the 3m½f handicap hurdle for Mark Walford and Jamie Hamilton.

The seven-year-old looked beaten when Brian Hughes's mount Bridge North loomed large up the stands' side rail. However, he was handed the race when that pair fell at the second last and galloped to an 11-length victory.

Hamilton said: "I wasn't sat on a right lot in the straight as he blew up four out. Thankfully he's tough."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.