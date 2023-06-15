No Royal Ascot but Iberian has bright future after sparkling on debut for Hills

Teme Valley’s racing manager Richard Ryan was thrilled Iberian made a winning debut but admitted it had been a "tough decision" not to head to Royal Ascot instead after the Charlie Hills-trained two-year-old stormed to success in the 6½f novice stakes.

Ryan said the option of running Iberian in the Chesham Stakes, a race won by debutant Holloway Boy 12 months ago, did cross his mind but a decision was made on Newbury instead.

Speaking to Racing TV, Ryan said: "We actually wrenched our hands and fists about going to the Chesham first time out. It was a very tough decision not to go there but we wanted to protect his mind and not expose him to the lead up involved with Ascot. We’ve got big plans – he’s a quality horse. We’re thinking of maybe the Superlative Stakes at the July meeting."

Ryan added: "His work has been impressive at home from day one and Charlie was buzzing about him. He’s dying for high-class speed ahead of him and the maiden horses wouldn’t be able to lead him at home."

Striking again

Karl Burke continued his good run with a sixth success of the month when Back See Daa scored in the feature mile novice.

The three-year-old daughter of Lope De Vega had gone close on her last two runs but got off the mark at the fourth attempt when beating Sea Of Thieves by three lengths.

Tight finish

The opening 1m2f handicap resulted in a dead-heat between the Richard Hughes-trained Tessy Lad and Lenny's Spirit, trained by Ed Dunlop.

