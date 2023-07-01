Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:05 Newcastle (A.W)
premium

No one can say they didn't deserve it - Calling The Wind and Hughes are worthy Plate heroes

Calling The Wind lands the Northumberland Plate in front of packed stands
Calling The Wind lands the Northumberland Plate in front of a large Newcastle crowdCredit: Grossick Racing
Play19 ran
14:05 Newcastle (A.W)2m ½f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Calling The Wind
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Golden Rules
    fav9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    15Aztec Empire
    22/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    17Nathanael Greene
    fav9/2

If ever a duo deserved a big day in the sun, it was this one.

Only the coldest of cold hearts could have begrudged Calling The Wind and Richard Hughes their victory in the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate. For Hughes, a three-time champion jockey, here was the grandest triumph of a training career that has so far yielded masses of quantity but not yet as much quality as he desires. For Calling The Wind, success in one of the great long-distance handicaps was long overdue reward for his courage and consistency in oodles of similar battles. Justice has finally been done.

For the incredibly likeable seven-year-old, there was a sense that his Pitmen's Derby was akin to Rooster Booster's County Hurdle. For just as that fabulous fans' favourite had racked up an array of placed efforts in fiercely competitive events prior to winning at the 2002 Cheltenham Festival, so, too, had Calling The Wind repeatedly headed home as the best man but never the groom, save for taking a handicap at Glorious Goodwood two years ago.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 1 July 2023Last updated 18:24, 1 July 2023
icon
14:05 Newcastle (A.W)Play
JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap (Heritage Handicap)19 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Calling The Wind
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Golden Rules
    fav9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    15Aztec Empire
    22/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    17Nathanael Greene
    fav9/2
more inReports
more inReports