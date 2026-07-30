No luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'

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You know things are going well when even your hard-luck stories win – in races that you never normally figure in.

Just two victories in the Markel Richmond Stakes in three decades of training was a minuscule return for Aidan O'Brien, who has been the dominant force in most two-year-old Pattern races for some time, and that record looked unlikely to be improved through most of the latest running.

Well though his Man's Best Friend travelled in behind throughout the six-furlong contest, he simply could not get a gap, running into dead end after dead end.

Ryan Moore finally gave up waiting, switched him to the outside and got an instant response. The 11-2 shot fairly sprinted through the final 150 yards to catch Adaay Of Scarlett and win comfortably by a length.

"He'd have been an unlucky loser," Moore said of a colt who had won a maiden at Naas under Wayne Lordan just eight days previously. "Luckily, he got out. He can only get better. He's got a lot of speed."

O'Brien admitted the winner had been running for experience as much as anything.

"He had a lovely run at the Curragh first time and then he went and won at Naas next time," said the trainer. "We thought he was very babyish so he came here for experience, win, lose or draw. We thought the run was going to do him good.

"He was slowly away and they went hard. Ryan said he had nowhere to go through the whole race, he just kept sitting and sitting. He said he felt classy and he felt he would get further than six furlongs.

"He has a lot of options open to him. He could turn into a Dewhurst horse, who knows? Ryan said he won very easily in the end and was very green when he got there. Hopefully, he could be a nice colt."

Adaay Of Scarlett finished runner-up for the fourth time in a row, having filled the same spot in the National Stakes at Sandown, the Coventry at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket.

"He's growing and developing, so he does have a future," said trainer Hugo Palmer. "He's so tough and balanced and strong, but second is frustrating. I thought we'd got there, but the winner was very good.

"He’s in the Phoenix and I'll look at it. It will be the Phoenix or the Gimcrack; I wouldn’t have thought we'd do both. We won the Phoenix with Ebro River, who was fourth in this race in his year."

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