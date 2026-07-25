Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving

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Nil Bua Gan Dua continued the fine form of the Joseph O'Brien stable when providing the first leg of a treble for the yard in the Listed John Fleming Marble City Stakes.

The American Pharoah colt broke his maiden at Roscommon in May and ran a big race to finish fourth in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot before filling the same spot in Group 3 company at Newmarket this month.

Dylan Browne McMonagle made all on board the 5-1 shot, who showed an excellent attitude to fend off all challengers in the straight to complete a one-two for his trainer, with Vauntingly just a short head behind.

O'Brien felt that first-time cheekpieces were key in Nil Bua Gan Dua getting back to winning ways.

"His focus was much better today with the cheekpieces," he said. "Ryan [Moore] felt he was waiting in front the last day. I know the finishing distance was a bit different but he won impressively.

"It was a great run from Vauntingly in second – it's great to get some black type with her."

O'Brien added of the winner: "I'd say he'll go into a Group race now and I think there's more to come from him – he's quite a good horse."

Duchess Of Kenli kept the good times rolling for the Owning stable when she immediately followed up in the mile fillies' maiden under Joey Sheridan.

The 7-1 chance, who is a half-sister to the yard's Group 3 winner Princess Child, took a big step forward from her debut at Dundalk in December to defeat Wearing Stars by a length and a quarter.

It provided Sheridan with a double after he was successful earlier on the William Delahunty-trained Hero Of The Hour , who landed division one of the 7f handicap at odds of 11-4.

O'Brien's treble was completed in good style by Summer Is Tomorrow , who justified odds of 30-100 in straightforward fashion with a six-and-a-half-length victory in the closing 1m1½f conditions race, as Browne McMonagle notched a double himself.

Hexagonal makes it two wins out of two on the day for jockey Reese Holohan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Holohan the man

Promising claimer Reese Holohan returned from a spell on the sidelines with a bang as he guided home two winners from as many rides.

The first came on the Tom McCourt-trained Dynamic Force , who needed all of Holohan's urgings to prevail by a head over The Blue Panther in the second division of the 7f handicap at odds of 6-1, while he was also successful on 10-1 shot Hexagonal for trainer Denis Hogan in the 1m1½f apprentice handicap.

"I came here thinking I had two right chances," said Holohan. "I'm just very lucky to be getting these rides and I'd like to thank everyone who gave me them.

"It's hard watching the ones you think you could have been on, but that's all part of the game, and I think it makes you stronger in the end."

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