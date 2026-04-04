Nightmare day for punters with no winning favourite as Kalix Delabarriere storms home to land feature for Willie Mullins

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With the Irish trainers' title race going right down to the wire, the €83,600 Willie Mullins mopped up for having the 1-2-4-5 in the feature 2m Listed handicap hurdle could make a big difference at the bitter end after Sean Cleary-Farrell swooped late on the 22-1 shot Kalix Delabarriere , who was sent off favourite for the very same race 12 months ago.

Everyone was chuffed for Cleary-Farrell, who was unceremoniously unshipped from Spanish Harlem at the final fence of this year's Thyestes Chase at Gowran in January when appearing to have the race at his mercy. He is a classy rider, though, and gained compensation here with a well-judged ride in difficult conditions.

Stablemate Sea Of Sands followed him home five lengths behind, with Sony Bill in fourth and Murcia in fifth. Only Hello Neighbour managed to spoil a Mullins whitewash of the prize-money with his third-place finish.

"I’m delighted for Sean to have a nice winner on a big day,” Mullins said. "Sean just bit his lip and bided his time during the race. It's a tremendous victory for him and it'll be a great tonic for [owner] Lar Byrne, who is a bit under the weather at the moment."

80-1 shocker!

Gordon Elliott banked a crucial €29,450 of his own in his quest to keep Mullins at bay as 80-1 outsider Sept Etoiles caused a massive shock in the Listed novice handicap hurdle under an inspired Danny Gilligan ride.

Sept Etoiles strikes at 80-1 under Danny Gilligan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott said: "Danny dropped him in and hunted around, nearly all the horses that were up the front were pulled up!

"I don't know what happened the last day, he never travelled a yard. Maybe he's a bit of a monkey but he won anyway, so we're happy. It's a nice race to win, a great pot and the Sloans are big supporters of Cullentra, so I'm delighted for them."

Slope steals it

The bragging rights in the Ladies National went to Aberdeen native Nicole Lockhead Anderson, who broke the heart of Caragh Monaghan on Vaureal by nicking it in the final stride on 16-1 shot The Gradual Slope .

Nicole Lockhead Anderson delivers The Gradual Slope to perfection in the Ladies National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Vaureal, who was also runner-up in this race last year, went to the front at halfway and seemed to have matters under control from that moment on, but Lockhead Anderson had other ideas and nailed him late, scoring by a head for trainer Sean O'Brien.

"It's an amazing feeling," the winning rider beamed. "That's my first ride over fences under rules."

Cromwell flying

The Gavin Cromwell stable is starting to hit top form and he helped himself to an 84-1 double, headlined by Me Wee Bonnie Lass in the Listed mares' handicap chase at 15-2.

Cromwell said: "There was loads of pace and she was flat to the boards early on, but she got into a great rhythm. Bar missing one down the back she jumped great and stayed on really well. She's a game little filly. I've won this race a couple of times and it's a nice race to win."

Me Wee Bonnie Lass wins the 2m5f Listed mares' handicap chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Belladaball completed the double with an emphatic success in the concluding mares' bumper, scoring by three lengths under Declan Lavery in the famous Silver Birch silks of Brian Walsh.

Flood celebrates

The popular William Flood of Boardsmill Stud was celebrating after the opening mares' maiden hurdle in which Alliteration carried his colours to victory under Donagh Meyler for trainer Philip Dempsey.

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