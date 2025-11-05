Nicola Burns shows her brilliance as monster gamble into 14-1 from 50 lands Dundalk maiden by narrow margin

Nicola Burns's reputation continues to soar and she celebrated her 25th winner of a cracking year when Back To Me landed a massive gamble in the 6f auction maiden.

Available at 50-1 with many firms on Wednesday morning, Back To Me was supported at all rates into 14-1 at the off and those who participated in the plunge have Burns to thank for getting paid.

Burns was at her strongest in the closing stages of the sprint as she got the Adrian Murray-trained juvenile up in the final stride on the near-side rail to score by a short head from My Cubby Bear.

Back To Me didn't show much on his debut at Naas in September when finishing 13th of 16 behind Port Ferdinand, but he improved dramatically, as the betting suggested he would, to get off the mark at the second time of asking.

A 1-2-4-5 for Hogan

The opening claimer was all about Denis Hogan as the trainer was responsible for four of the first five home.

The 1-2-4-5 was led home the way the market suggested it would as 100-30 joint-favourite Sporting Hero edged out Dontspoilasale by a head.

Alan Casey, who was on board Sporting Hero when he won in February, was back in the saddle and this was the third winner of the 10lb claimer's career.

