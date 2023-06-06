Nicky Henderson's impressive bumper form continues with eyecatching debutante Aston Martini

Aston Martini looks to be a smart prospect for Nicky Henderson after she cruised to an impressive maiden victory in the 2m mares' bumper.

The daughter of Getaway was well supported in the market prior to her racecourse debut and duly obliged under Nico de Boinville to sweep clear by five lengths.

"We've waited a long time to try to find the ground and the right race for her, and they've done a superb job with the ground here ," De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing.

"She quickened all the way to the line. It took her a bit of time to get going, but once she did she was away.

"There's plenty of size and scope to her. She'll go out to grass now and then we'll start over hurdles."

The four-year-old could be set for some promising targets this winter due to a smart pedigree which features 2016 Grand National winner Rule The World and last season's dual hurdles winner Landrake.

The success also enhanced Henderson's strong bumper form this season, with the Lambourn trainer now operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate (5-15) in that sphere.

Final-fence fright

The talent of champion jockey Brian Hughes was in evidence in the opening 3m½f handicap chase after he survived a major blunder at the last to win on odds-on favourite Jaytee.

The Ian Williams-trained eight-year-old had pulled well clear of his two rivals before missing a stride into the final fence and almost falling, but Hughes was able to sit tight before picking up once more to score by 26 lengths.

Read more:

'She had to prove she still wanted it' - faith restored in Amber Island after 28-1 success

'The job's had its moments, but I've enjoyed it' - long-serving clerk Kirkland Tellwright standing down at Haydock

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

New customer offer for mobile . Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.