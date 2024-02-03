Nickle Back provides James Best and Sarah Humphrey with Grade 1 breakthrough as Hermes Allen sustains fatal injury
- 1st5Nickle Back10/1
- 2nd2Djelo13/2
- 3rd1Colonel Harry7/1
Front-runner Nickle Back produced a major surprise in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase to give trainer Sarah Humphrey and jockey James Best a first Grade 1 success.
The outsider jumped superbly out in the lead under Best and his rivals failed to pose a serious threat. He led by 15 lengths approaching three out and kept on bravely to score by seven lengths with Djelo finishing second.
There was a sad postscript to the race with the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Hermes Allen sustaining a fatal injury when falling at the second last.
Humphrey, who trains near Newmarket, had never trained a Graded winner before Saturday's result, while the victory continues a great start to 2024 for Best, who rode My Silver Lining to land the prestigious Classic Chase at Warwick last month.
The eight-year-old had finished second in two Grade 2 contests but thrived for Sandown's stiff jumping test to strike at 10-1.
Best told ITV Racing: "I just can't believe it. Growing up you watch these races on the TV and dream of becoming a jockey. I love the fact I'm a jockey, let alone winning races like this. I was gobsmacked I was on him for his first chasing start at Warwick and for everyone to put their faith in me with this wonderful horse means so much.
"He was a bit brave early on up the straight the first time and that twisted my arm. Just go with him because he loves jumping and galloping. I tried to get a breather when I could and when he winged three out I thought they'd do well to catch us."
Kenny Alexander's Kargese 8-1 for Triumph Hurdle after leading home 1-2-3-4 for Willie Mullins
Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten
Published on 3 February 2024inReports
Last updated 15:20, 3 February 2024
