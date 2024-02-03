Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:35 Sandown

Nickle Back provides James Best and Sarah Humphrey with Grade 1 breakthrough as Hermes Allen sustains fatal injury

Nickle Back: made all in dominant Scilly Isles display
Nickle Back: made all in dominant Scilly Isles displayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play5 ran
14:35 Sandown2m 4f Chase, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Nickle Back
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Djelo
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Colonel Harry
    7/1

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfair logoLadbrokes logoCoral logoPaddypower logoTote logoBet365 logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logo
Ladbrokes logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoCoral logoBetfair logoWilliamhill logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

Front-runner Nickle Back produced a major surprise in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase to give trainer Sarah Humphrey and jockey James Best a first Grade 1 success.

The outsider jumped superbly out in the lead under Best and his rivals failed to pose a serious threat. He led by 15 lengths approaching three out and kept on bravely to score by seven lengths with Djelo finishing second.

There was a sad postscript to the race with the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Hermes Allen sustaining a fatal injury when falling at the second last.

Humphrey, who trains near Newmarket, had never trained a Graded winner before Saturday's result, while the victory continues a great start to 2024 for Best, who rode My Silver Lining to land the prestigious Classic Chase at Warwick last month.

The eight-year-old had finished second in two Grade 2 contests but thrived for Sandown's stiff jumping test to strike at 10-1.

Best told ITV Racing: "I just can't believe it. Growing up you watch these races on the TV and dream of becoming a jockey. I love the fact I'm a jockey, let alone winning races like this. I was gobsmacked I was on him for his first chasing start at Warwick and for everyone to put their faith in me with this wonderful horse means so much.

"He was a bit brave early on up the straight the first time and that twisted my arm. Just go with him because he loves jumping and galloping. I tried to get a breather when I could and when he winged three out I thought they'd do well to catch us."

Read more . . .

Kenny Alexander's Kargese 8-1 for Triumph Hurdle after leading home 1-2-3-4 for Willie Mullins 

Leopardstown is wonderland for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps brings up 534-1 treble with Marine Nationale well beaten 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 3 February 2024inReports

Last updated 15:20, 3 February 2024

iconCopy
14:35 SandownPlay
Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Nickle Back
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Djelo
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Colonel Harry
    7/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers