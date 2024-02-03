Nickle Back provides James Best and Sarah Humphrey with Grade 1 breakthrough as Hermes Allen sustains fatal injury

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Front-runner Nickle Back produced a major surprise in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase to give trainer Sarah Humphrey and jockey James Best a first Grade 1 success.

The outsider jumped superbly out in the lead under Best and his rivals failed to pose a serious threat. He led by 15 lengths approaching three out and kept on bravely to score by seven lengths with Djelo finishing second.

There was a sad postscript to the race with the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Hermes Allen sustaining a fatal injury when falling at the second last.

Humphrey, who trains near Newmarket, had never trained a Graded winner before Saturday's result, while the victory continues a great start to 2024 for Best, who rode My Silver Lining to land the prestigious Classic Chase at Warwick last month.

The eight-year-old had finished second in two Grade 2 contests but thrived for Sandown's stiff jumping test to strike at 10-1.

Best told ITV Racing: "I just can't believe it. Growing up you watch these races on the TV and dream of becoming a jockey. I love the fact I'm a jockey, let alone winning races like this. I was gobsmacked I was on him for his first chasing start at Warwick and for everyone to put their faith in me with this wonderful horse means so much.

"He was a bit brave early on up the straight the first time and that twisted my arm. Just go with him because he loves jumping and galloping. I tried to get a breather when I could and when he winged three out I thought they'd do well to catch us."

