Nick Scholfield continues his good form as stable newcomer registers first victory in more than two years

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Nick Scholfield is hoping to have more success with Mi Sueno after the seven-year-old made a winning stable debut in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle.

Having joined the Lambourn-based trainer earlier in the summer from David Brace, Mi Sueno was made to work for his victory under Harry Reed, with the pair taking the lead at the penultimate hurdle and going on to score by one and three-quarter lengths.

It was the gelding's first victory since March 2024, and Scholfield said: "He was very good. We've not had him all that long, but Harry gave him a good ride, and everything came together. It was nice for him to win because he hadn't won for a long time.

"I'd imagine we'll keep running him. He's there to have fun with, and he's on the right side of the handicap. He's entered again at Uttoxeter on Friday, so we might see how he is and then possibly run him again."

The win took Scholfield's record to 3-11 (27 per cent) strike-rate in the past fortnight, and the trainer has been pleased with how his summer horses have performed.

He added: "We've had a good run and they're all doing well. We've only got a team of ten, but they've all performed good. All the winter horses are back in now, so it's exciting times ahead."

Breezing to victory

It's A Breeze made it two wins in six days at the track as Paddy Hanlon partnered the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old to success in the 2m5f handicap chase.

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