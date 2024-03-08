Nick Alexander lands 'very special' treble as Cancan dances her way into retirement with victory

Nick Alexander hailed it as "very special" when landing a treble as three of his favourites obliged to make it a day to remember.

The trainer struck in the first two races with Hombre De Guerra in the 2m maiden hurdle and Cancan in the 2m handicap hurdle, with the latter ending her career on the track in the best possible fashion.

"It was very exciting, I was delighted with all three winners and they were all very special," Alexander said. "It was Cancan's last run as she's off to stud in France next week, so it was great to win with her. Hombre De Guerra won the maiden hurdle despite the trip being too short for him."

With the first two horses obliging at 7-4, Artic Row then scored at 9-4 in the 2m4½f handicap chase to complete the 24-1 haul, and Alexander believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

He added: "Artic Row is an improving young horse who jumps well and he's one to look forward to. He won at the track last time and likes decent ground. He'll make a nice staying chaser next year."

Alexander also issued a positive update on stable star Elvis Mail, who could be in for a surprise appearance over hurdles following his Premier Chase third last time.

"Elvis is in great order," he said. "Funnily enough I'm going to enter him in a very valuable three mile handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter next Saturday. We haven't got anything for Cheltenham, which is a shame, but at least we don't have to get so stressed!"

