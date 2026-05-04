Next stop the Irish 1,000 Guineas for Kensington Lane - and has Aidan O'Brien found the new Paddington?

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The Irish 1,000 Guineas is set to be next for Kensington Lane who relished the step up to a mile on good ground in the Group 3 Coolmore Auguste Rodin Athasi Stakes.

An impressive winner of a Gowran Park maiden in September, the Starspangledbanner filly ran below par on soft ground in the Weld Park Stakes on her final start of last season before returning with an encouraging seventh in the Priory Belle.

Back on better ground the 14-1 chance excelled under Chris Hayes, shooting to the front at the two-furlong pole and maintaining a three-quarters of a length advantage over Black Caviar Gold, with a further half a length back to 10-11 favourite Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Donnacha O'Brien trained the winner of the race last year in Atsila, and Kensington Lane, who runs in the silks of Donnacha's mother Annemarie, is set to follow the same path by heading to the Curragh Classic later this month.

"She won well back on nicer ground," said the trainer. "She's in the Guineas, so there's a good chance she'll go there next. She has a lot of gate speed so she's one that could end up maybe in the US, in one of those mile-and-a-quarter Grade 1s later on."

Spinning Around and 5lb claimer Paddy Harnett had provided the first leg of a double for O'Brien in beating Green Carrera by a length and a quarter at odds of 8-1 in the 7f handicap.

Harnett doubled up himself later when the Natalia Lupini-trained Summer Island took the 7f apprentice handicap.

Causeway's giant strides

Causeway continued to emulate Paddington in 2023 with a decisive two-length victory over Andab in the Listed Coolmore Stud Henry Longfellow Tetrarch Stakes, justifying 9-4 favouritism under Ryan Moore.

Causeway lands the Tetrarch Stakes under Ryan Moore Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddington landed the Madrid Handicap at Naas and this race before going on to take the Irish 2,000 Guineas and three further Group 1s in the same year. Causeway is on a similar ascent through the ranks.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "He came forward from the first day and was very comfortable at the extra furlong. He got home very well. He's a possible for the Irish Guineas, it'll depend what happens with the other colts. He's done his prep for it now and he'd be very comfortable coming back here."

Velozee darts clear

Paddy Twomey has a smart sprinter on his hands in Velozee , who ran out a commanding three-and-a-half-length winner of the Listed First Flier Stakes under Billy Lee.

"Billy thinks six furlongs will be no issue, so we might look at maybe the Albany," said Twomey. "She could go back to Naas in a couple of weeks and run again. She's a strong filly. She has had one bit of work since she won in Cork. She's uncomplicated and I think she's good."

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