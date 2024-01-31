'She'll be heading back there' - Newcastle next on the agenda as Hodd's Girl comfortably lands feature

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Having landed last year's Dundalk champion trainer title, Ado McGuinness continues in fine form at the all-weather venue, bagging another success with the consistent Hodd's Girl , who got her head in front for the first time in 12 months, when staying on strongly to land the 7f handicap under Adam Caffrey,

The 91-rated mare rarely runs a bad race and has been out of the first three just once in her last five starts at Dundalk, as well as finishing third in Listed company over a mile in November.

Caffrey settled his mount in fourth of the seven runners and the duo came through with a relentless challenge at the furlong pole, mowing down runner-up Brains before galloping two lengths clear to win snugly.

The seven-year-old also finished third in the All-Weather Fillies' and Mares' Championship Stakes at Newcastle last year, and McGuinness told Racing TV that another tilt at the €150,000 pot is the plan.

"I think she has been out of the money once all year and has got black type twice here and in England," he said.

"She ran a cracker in the all-weather finals in England and will be heading back to Newcastle for the mares' race. I think she'll have one more run here."

McSweeney at the double

Oisin McSweeney rode a double which kicked off with the Laura Hourigan-trained Unterberg in the 1m2½f handicap, who justified 5-2 favouritism and ensured the rider went one better after finishing second on Soldiers Design in the opener.

McSweeney took advantage of his 5lb claim once again in the 7f handicap, when steering Prince Of Abington to a narrow success for Jennifer Lynch, the 10-1 shot defying stall 17 to get up close home.

