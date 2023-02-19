Newbury: Fergal O'Brien heaps praise on team as Mortlach racks up more prize-money

Shrewd placing by the Fergal O'Brien team has seen Mortlach rack up a tremendous amount of prize-money in a short space of time, but the trainer said that he could not take all of the credit after landing the 2m½f novice handicap chase.

Having his 16th start since joining O'Brien in April, the eight-year-old collected over £30,000 for finishing inside the first three without threatening the winner in small-field Grade 2s and a Grade 1 over the winter, and defeat of his two rivals here under Paddy Brennan took his career earnings past £90,000.

"It's brilliant placing by Paddy and Neil Jakes who do the entries. I can't take a lot of credit for Motlach's money, it's great work by those boys," O'Brien said.

"He never goes anywhere to be one that just turns up, he always runs his race and even at Kempton in the Grade 1 he was still there with three fences to go.

"He's been phenomenal. I think he's won about £90,000 in prize-money now for us since April, he's won seven races. He gets on so well with Paddy – he has so much faith in him – it's fantastic."

Victory took O'Brien's winners tally to 120 for the season and the trainer is hopeful of surpassing his career-best total of 128, adding: "We're less than ten away now. We had a bit of a quiet spell after Christmas but they've gone well since. Touch wood it can continue."

Smart prospect

Postmark, rated 89 on the Flat, bounced back from a disappointing effort on his jumps debut to take the 2m½f maiden hurdle with ease under Mitchell Bastyan for trainer Milton Harris.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.