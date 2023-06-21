'Naughty' Mostahdaf proves you don't have to be focused to win at Royal Ascot

For most people, "coltish" as an adjective suggests someone who is energetic but not fully in control of their actions. In racing, we've turned it into a euphemism, not just because we love euphemisms (though we certainly do) but because we need a way to describe a young, male horse whose pre-race focus is obviously on daydreams of sex rather than the reality of an imminent sporting contest.

That was Mostahdaf on Wednesday as he strolled around the parade ring before the Prince of Wales's Stakes. He is evidently not the type to be rendered shy by the presence of thousands of people staring at him. ITV's viewers also got a good look at his excited condition. "Naughty boy," muttered Francesca Cumani.

Traditional thinking dictates you must put a line through a horse who so disgraces himself. This was easily done, since most of us didn't fancy him anyway. But, on reflection, there has been no reputable study linking priapism with poor performance on the racecourse.