Nabs Wood puts himself in the shop window with impressive Kelso success

Nicky Richards could be busy fielding calls from potential buyers over the coming days after Nab Wood bolted up in the 2m6½f novice hurdle.

The 9-2 shot came from last to first to register his first win at the fourth attempt, pulling 12 lengths clear of the 6-5 favourite Choose A Copper for a startling success.

"He wasn’t broken until he was five, so he's needed plenty of time," said Richards. "He's learnt to settle in his races, which is why we dropped him out the back early on. He was very impressive and I don't know what the handicapper is going to think about his performance.

"He would be for sale if the right offer came along, which is the case with all of the Tarzan Bloodstock horses."

Nab Wood passed the line hard on the bridle under Sean Quinlan on his first attempt beyond two miles and a furlong, and Richards said: “There wasn’t a race over two and a half miles so we took a bit of a punt going this far, but he would have won whatever trip he was running over today.”

Special Rate recorded his sixth win of the season when landing the feature Chairman's Cup Handicap Chase.

Special Rate: surrounded by delighted connections at Kelso on Sunday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The 15-2 chance bounced back from a rare defeat at Wetherby on Boxing Day by coming with a powerful charge under Ross Chapman to score from duelling duo Jet Legs and Red Happy.

