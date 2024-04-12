Mystical Power confirms Supreme Novices' Hurdle form with thrilling win over Firefox

Mystical Power got the better of a thrilling battle with Firefox to continue the run of winning favourites at the Grand National meeting in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, who was sent off 11-10 favourite, became the seventh winning market leader from the ten Aintree races so far.

Mystical Power was confirming Supreme Novices’ Hurdle form with Firefox, who finished third at Cheltenham, one place behind him.

Mark Walsh, rider of Mystical Power, told ITV Racing: “I wanted to wait a bit longer, but Jack [Kennedy] closed the door on me.

Mystical Power: confirmed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle form Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“I had to go a bit earlier than I wanted, but it all worked out well. He doesn’t show much at home. When I rode him work before his win at Galway I would never have believed he’d go on to finish second in the Supreme and win a Grade 1 at Aintree. He saves his best for the racetrack.”

Walsh gave Mystical Power a patient ride, holding him up in fourth place as Lookaway made the running from Personal Ambition.

Second-favourite Firefox sat third, but Walsh always had him in his sights and reacted immediately to Kennedy’s move before the second-last.

Mystical Power powered past the long-striding Firefox approaching the last, and stayed on strongly to score by half a length.

Mystical Power has been cut to 16-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power for next year's Champion Hurdle.

