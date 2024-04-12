Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:18 FakenhamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:18 FakenhamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:55 Aintree

Mystical Power confirms Supreme Novices' Hurdle form with thrilling win over Firefox

Mystical Power: edged Firefox in a thriller at Aintree
Mystical Power: edged Firefox in a thriller at AintreeCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
14:55 Aintree2m ½f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Mystical Power
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Firefox
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Lookaway
    20/1

Mystical Power got the better of a thrilling battle with Firefox to continue the run of winning favourites at the Grand National meeting in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, who was sent off 11-10 favourite, became the seventh winning market leader from the ten Aintree races so far.

Mystical Power was confirming Supreme Novices’ Hurdle form with Firefox, who finished third at Cheltenham, one place behind him.

Mark Walsh, rider of Mystical Power, told ITV Racing: “I wanted to wait a bit longer, but Jack [Kennedy] closed the door on me.

Mystical Power: confirmed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle form
Mystical Power: confirmed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle formCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“I had to go a bit earlier than I wanted, but it all worked out well. He doesn’t show much at home. When I rode him work before his win at Galway I would never have believed he’d go on to finish second in the Supreme and win a Grade 1 at Aintree. He saves his best for the racetrack.”

Walsh gave Mystical Power a patient ride, holding him up in fourth place as Lookaway made the running from Personal Ambition.

Second-favourite Firefox sat third, but Walsh always had him in his sights and reacted immediately to Kennedy’s move before the second-last.

Mystical Power powered past the long-striding Firefox approaching the last, and stayed on strongly to score by half a length. 

Mystical Power has been cut to 16-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power for next year's Champion Hurdle.

Read these next:

Inothewayurthinkin cut to 10-1 for Gold Cup after completing Cheltenham-Aintree double in Mildmay 

I Am Maximus joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Grand National after drift on Corach Rambler 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 12 April 2024inReports

Last updated 15:27, 12 April 2024

iconCopy
14:55 AintreePlay
TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Mystical Power
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Firefox
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Lookaway
    20/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers