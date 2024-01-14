Mystical Power becomes new Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite with authoritative Moscow Flyer success

Mark Walsh may have denied Willie Mullins in the Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown but they teamed up to land the Grade 2 feature, the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, with the blue-blooded Mystical Power .

The five-year-old gelding, whose ownership is as star-studded as his pedigree with JP McManus, John Magnier and Susannah Ricci jointly owning the offspring of Galileo and Annie Power, won impressively by seven lengths as the 5-4 favourite and in doing so he was cut into favouritism for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with some firms - although he is a best-priced 6-1.

Settled in last of the four, Walsh was happy to take a lead until the home turn when he angled out and came around Jigoro and Lombron before hopping the last and pulling seven lengths clear of Jigoro without the rider lifting his whip. It was a further 17 lengths back to James's Gate who got the better of Lombron for third.

Mystical Power had been due to run in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas, but when that race was lost to fog and rearranged for Friday Mullins redirected the talented young prospect to a race he has now won ten times with Mikael D'Haguenet, Vautour, Douvan, Min and Impaire Et Passe among the star names he has won this with. Mullins still saddled a 1-2-3 in the Lawlor's of Naas.

Mullins' assistant David Casey said: "I was very impressed with him, he wouldn't show that at home and seems to save his best for the track, which is a great trait.

“We were a little bit worried about the heavy ground as he's coming from a summer campaign but it looks like he went through it very well.

“I know the [McManus] camp have the second favourite [Jeriko Du Reponet] for the Supreme as well so they might want to split them up. We'll get him home, check him out and then Willie will decide plans in a couple of weeks.”

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Read more . . .

Blood Destiny turned over at 2-5 as trainer lands first Graded success for 11 years

'The vets went to see him and said they'd never seen a recovery like it'

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.