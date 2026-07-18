'My phone didn't stop with people calling me crooked' - Sam England condemns abuse of novice rider

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Trainer Sam England landed the 3m1½f handicap chase with Jeteye before using her post-race interview to condemn the abuse directed at herself and amateur rider Natasha Cookson following a defeat at Catterick earlier in the week.

Cookson was suspended for ten days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing aboard the England-trained 8-15 favourite Made All in an amateur jockeys' handicap on Wednesday.

Speaking at Cartmel, England told Racing TV: "Made All is a very tricky horse who has to be ridden cold. She [Cookson] gave him a mistimed ride, but she's a novice rider and was devastated afterwards.

"The amount of abuse we both received was unbelievable. We were sitting in the stewards' room while our phones were constantly ringing with people hurling abuse because they'd lost money.

"My phone didn't stop with people calling me crooked. How people got hold of our numbers I have no idea. It leaves a very bitter taste."

Jeteye provided some relief with his success under England's husband, Jonathan. The nine-year-old was prominent throughout before being headed turning for home. He rallied after the final fence to regain the advantage close home and score by a neck.

Sam England said: "He was good. He's probably a better hurdler, but we took advantage of his lower chase mark. Jonathan gave him a lovely ride because Jeteye will only do as much as he has to."

Sean strikes again

Sean Og continued his love affair with Cartmel when landing the 2m5f handicap chase by two and three-quarter lengths under Sean Quinlan for trainer Dianne Sayer.

The eight-year-old was recording the sixth victory of his career, with five of those successes now coming at the Cumbrian track.

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