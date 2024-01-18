Muddy Mooy defies market drift to give trainer Barry Brennan his first Flat winner for nine months

Muddy Mooy defied a notable market drift to give trainer Barry Brennan success a first victory since April last year in the 7f fillies' maiden.

The daughter of Soldier's Call had been as short as 3-1 in the morning but drifted out to 15-2 at the off. However, she overpowered fellow newcomer Divine Breath by half a length under Kieran O’Neill.

Brennan enjoyed success on the Flat for the first time in nine months with the three-year-old, who cost €65,000 at the breeze-up sales in Ireland last May.

O’Neill said: “To finish five lengths clear of the third was a better than average performance and she’s a nice filly.”

15th time lucky

Island Native got off the mark the 15th attempt for the shrewd partnership of Mick Appleby and The Horsewatchers in the mile handicap.

Robert Havlin made all on the 11-8 chance, who had been available at 5-2 in the morning.

Bay watch

Sullivan Bay scored on his third British outing with an 18-1 surprise in the opening 1m5½f handicap for Gary Brown.

The son of Australia had tried the both the jumps and the all-weather track at Kempton before making the most of an opening handicap mark of 55.

Winning jockey Shane Kelly told Racing TV: “They went fast enough for the grade and he stuck to his guns well in the straight.”

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.