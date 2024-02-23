Mr Vango 25-1 for National Hunt Chase as Ben Jones makes it his best season with Devon National demolition

Ben Jones has his sights on hitting a half-century of winners after making it his best season when Mr Vango stormed to a wide-margin victory in the feature Devon National.

Jones brought up win number 42 – one more than he achieved in the 2019-20 season – when partnering the Mark Bradstock-trained eight-year-old to an eyecatching first win over fences.

Jones is operating at a 39 per cent strike-rate with seven wins from 18 rides in the last fortnight and has no plans to slow down.

He said: "The other week I told my new agent I wanted to better last season and he said we should go for 50. I thought it was a big number to hit and I didn't think I'd be able to do it a few weeks ago.

"However, I've had a nice run with Mr Pauling and it's looking like that number could be reachable. To ride winners on a day-to-day basis is a dream come true."

Mr Vango’s victory resulted in Betfair shortening him to 25-1 (from 66) for the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jones added: "If all races were like that, then it would be nice. Sara [Bradstock] said to get into a nice rhythm because he's jumped loads of fences at home and staying chases are his game.

"I felt I went a nice gallop and it wasn't anything major, but down the back straight I slowed it up and expected them to come and get me. I looked round but he just galloped and jumped them into the ground."

