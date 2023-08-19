Mqse De Sevigne adds another Deauville Group 1 to deny Via Sistina in thrilling finish

Mqse De Sevigne completed a historic double and continued jockey Alexis Pouchin's remarkable Group 1-winning spree this summer when narrowly denying Via Sistina in a thrilling Prix Jean Romanet.

The Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old was settled right at the back of the field by Pouchin, but when switched to the outside in the home straight flew home to snatch success on the line.

It completed a high-profile big-race double at Deauville this summer for Mqse De Sevigne, having landed the Prix Rothschild at the track three weeks ago.

Her nose success also enhanced Pouchin's brilliant Group 1 run with a third top-level win in that time following Mqse De Sevigne in the Rothschild, while he also landed the Grosser Preis von Berlin on Simca Mille at Hoppegarten last Sunday.

"It's incredible. She is a very easy filly to ride, which is three-quarters of the job. My role was to not make any errors," Pouchin said. "The favourite set sail for home pretty early in the straight and I was able to slipstream her a bit, knowing that my filly was at her upper limit trip-wise.

"It's been an incredible month, just as the start of the year was. I could never have imagined winning three Group 1s including one in Germany. It's amazing."

The daughter of Siyouni became the first horse to win both the Rothschild and the Romanet in the same season since the latter's inception in 2004.

It also continued French-trained runners' brilliant record in their top-level contests this year, having landed 11 of the 15 Group 1s run in that country in 2023.

Mqse De Sevigne ended a decade-long wait for another success in the Prix Jean Romanet for Fabre, having previously won it in 2013 with Romantica and in 2011 with Announce. He also became the joint-winningmost trainer in the 1m2f contest alongside James Fanshawe.

She was cut to 6-1 (from 14) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the Sun Chariot Stakes in October. Fabre and owner Baron Edouard de Rothschild landed the Newmarket Group 1 in 2015 with Esoterique.

Via Sistina was agonisingly denied a second Group 1 success following her win in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh earlier this year, but trainer George Boughey was not downbeat afterwards.

He is eyeing a return to France for the Prix de l'Opera on Arc weekend on October 1 for one final hurrah with his stable star, before she is retired to the paddocks.

"She's run a blinder again and it's not taken much out of her, she just got a bit lonely in front. I think we'll probably come back for the Opera on Arc day," Boughey said.

"It looks the right race for her as she's a filly who handles all types of ground. It'll probably be her last race, but she's done amazing and has only just come into herself. She's a very good filly."

Above The Curve was two lengths further back in third ahead of fellow Irish-trained runner Trevaunance, while the Hughie Morrison-trained One For Bobby finished sixth.

