Moroder holds off Undersupervision to run out shock Grimthorpe thriller

Moroder got the better of last year’s winner Undersupervision to cause a shock in the Grimthorpe at Doncaster.

Trained by Seamus Mullins, the nine-year-old was sent off at odds of 18-1 and rallied back into contention when approaching the final fence before edging out Undersupervision on the line to win by a neck under James Best.

Speaking after the race, an emotional Best said: "This is what it's all about. I might go a bit mental when I come to the line but a lot of hard graft goes into the sport. Day in day out, you're up at five every morning and you get knockbacks all the way.

"But you've got to pick yourself up and keep going. Massive credit to Seamus as he's done so well to get him back after his first two runs. I was thinking we might be third or fourth, but he jumped right into contention three out. You've got to use his jumping as it's mustard."

James Best celebrates after victory aboard Moroder Credit: Nigel Kirby

As a result of his victory, Moroder has been cut to 20-1 (from 50) for the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter later this month.

The two front-runners were well clear of the rest as Windsor Avenue finished ten lengths behind in third, ahead of the well-fancied Castle Robin in fourth.

Sporting John, who is trained by Philip Hobbs and a general 66-1 shot for the Grand National at Aintree, finished back in fifth, while race favourite Cooper's Cross and Neville's Cross came sixth and seventh respectively.

