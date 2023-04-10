More of the same for unstoppable Moore as Black Gerry puts on a Champion show

Gary Moore must hope they introduce a Sussex Gold Cup after landing the Sussex Champion Hurdle and Sussex Champion Chase over the Easter weekend.

The in-form trainer, who has equalled his best monthly return with 16 winners, won the Sussex Champion Hurdle on Sunday with the charismatic Teddy Blue and he added the Sussex Champion Chase on Monday when Black Gerry and Jamie Moore held off the challenge of the fast-finishing Captain Tom Cat.

The eight-year-old has had a mixed season and bounced back from being pulled up in the Coral Trophy at Kempton with a five-length success at Ascot this month.

"You've got to run them when you're in good form," said assistant trainer Josh Moore. "We turned him round relatively quickly after Ascot but we couldn't not really. He travelled into the race well. He gave us a bit of a scare when the others challenged but he stayed on really well. The important thing was the rain came for him."

Following a hat-trick at Plumpton on Sunday, the yard recorded an across-the-card treble with Sopran Thor winning at Fakenham and Issar D'Airy at Huntingdon.

Off the mark

Connections of Hilltown were forced to wait for the result of a lengthy stewards' inquiry into possible interference following the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old, who was sent off favourite for trainer Seamus Mullins, led after the last but edged right before beating Flemen's Tipple by half a length. The stewards found the interference had not improved his placing but winning jockey Micheal Nolan was handed a two-day ban for careless riding.

A point-to-point winner at Larkhill last year, Hilltown was scoring for the first time under rules after twice finishing fourth on his last two starts at Plumpton.

"He's been a bit of a slow burner," said Mullins. "I bought him as a yearling and he's just taken time to learn the job. He should appreciate going chasing in time. I didn't think he'd handle the soft ground because he's twice run badly on this sort of testing ground but it seems as though everything clicked for him today."

Half a century

Chris Gordon cut a relieved figure after Alto Alto toughed it out to land the 2m1f handicap chase under Bryony Frost and give the trainer his 50th winner of the season.

The six-year-old tired in the straight but stayed on well to deny Not Another Muddle and the favourite Iconic Muddle to record his first success over fences.

"There was a big sigh of relief," said Gordon. "It's always a feeling of relief rather than elation. He plugged away really well on the straight when he was getting tired. I thought the ground would have gone against him because he prefers it good but Bryony gave him a great ride. He'll have another run or two in May."

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

