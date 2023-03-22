Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Warwick

More joy for Jamie Moore after promising 'big baby' Hermino AA blows his rivals away

Jamie Moore: out of hospital after fall
Jamie Moore: continued his fine form at Warwick on WednesdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play5 ran
14:15 Warwick2m 3f Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2m 3fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Hermino AA
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Hauraki Gulf
    7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Georges Saint
    11/4

Jamie Moore continued his fine recent form in the saddle when guiding Hermino AA to an impressive victory in the 2m3f novice hurdle.

Trained by his father Gary, the six-year-old was an eight-length winner at Plumpton earlier in the season and, despite still looking green when veering right on the run-in, followed up by a convincing three and a half lengths from Hauraki Gulf.

The victory took the jockey's red-hot strike-rate to 25 per cent in the last fortnight, with seven winners from his last 27 rides.

"He's got the job done in the end and and I hope he'll make up into a nice chaser for the future," the trainer said. "He's actually really straightforward. He's a bit highly-strung but he isn't quirky, he's just a big baby and is still learning. It was very windy there today and he was probably blown about a bit by it too."

Kitts extends art of winning

Conditional jockey Dylan Kitts continued his career-best season when riding a sixth winner of the campaign on Art Of Illusion in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

The six-year-old had a length and three-quarters to spare over Good Work, who finished runner-up for the fifth time in a row. 

Mount new high for Skeltons

The Skeltons enjoyed a big-race handicap double at the Cheltenham Festival last week and they were back in the winner's enclosure again when Mount Tempest landed the 2m handicap hurdle.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 17:48, 22 March 2023
icon
