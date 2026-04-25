Moore family fill in the missing piece of the Sandown puzzle as Havaila and Caoilin Quinn snatch bet365 Gold Cup spoils

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At a track he freely admits he loves more than any other major venue in Britain, Gary Moore secured one of the major omissions from his career collection of Sandown prizes when Havaila dropped his head on the line to deny Our Power and Road To Home in the kind of finish which long ago secured the bet365 Gold Cup as one of the most iconic handicaps of the jumps season.

Moore was able to celebrate the biggest win for the yard since son Josh joined him on the licence, as well as providing jockey Caoilin Quinn with another major victory in his burgeoning career.

"Caoilin gave him a great ride because he's not easy," said Gary Moore. "He switched him off and travelled, travelled, travelled all the way round, and managed to just get there in the end.

"I thought he had enough to do, he had a lot of ground to make up but he did it."

Paddy Power introduced Havaila into their market for the Randox Grand National at 66-1 and Moore said of Aintree: "I suppose you'd have to go down that route, though we'll get today over with and worry about next season."

Havaila and Caoilin Quinn win the bet365 Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Quinn has blossomed in the role of stable number one this season and was adding this race to another big Sandown triumph this spring, Mondo Man's Imperial Cup, as well as Havaila's success in the Sussex National at Plumpton.

"All credit to the horse, he's turned inside out," said Quinn. "He loves this quick ground and he's not stopping yet I'd say.

"It's the Moores' favourite track and the way we train it probably suits our horses round here. It's been a very good track for me so far in my career."

Doyen hits the jackpot

Dan Skelton smashed through the £5 million prize-money mark for the season in sensational style when Doyen Quest won the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase.

After powering clear after the last on Doyen Quest, jockey Harry Skelton pulled out his trademark airplane celebration when crossing the line, in tribute to his brother and the whole stable's phenomenal achievement.

Dan Skelton, who before racing picked up the trophy for his first championship, became the first jumps trainer in history to break through £4m last month and had been eyeing up another landmark in the record-breaking season.

Doyen Quest clears the last from Blow Your Ward in the Oaksey Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

After a one-two in the opening 2m fillies' juvenile handicap hurdle with Queen Maeve and Made U Blush , Skelton was only a few thousand pounds short of £5m before the Oaksey Chase and he brought up the milestone in the best way possible.

"It's brilliant, I'm so proud," he said. "It was a brilliant ride from Harry and he's a horse we've had since he was a baby. It's just so cool. All the staff are down here and it's a wonderful day. I can't explain, I'm overflowing."

Cosmic collects

Chris Gordon set a new personal best in seasonal prize-money with his last runners of the campaign when winning the £100,000 novices' handicap hurdle final with Cosmic Connection .

Stablemate Kocktail Bleu also provided a vital contribution in fourth allowing Gordon to reach £665,369 for the campaign, just surpassing his previous best total from 2022-23 by a little over £4,500.

Jingko Blue signs off in style

With Kabral Du Mathan ruled out due to the quick ground, it was left to Jingko Blue to take advantage and land the Grade 2 Select Hurdle under James Bowen, who was reprising the partnership which had won the BetMGM Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jingko Blue leads stablemate Lucky Place over the final flight to win the Select Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was another major success in a fine season for owner Tony Barney, whose Jango Baie finished second in the Gold Cup before winning the Bowl at Aintree.

Read more:

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'I think he could do it' -Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'

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