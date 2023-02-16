Monty's Star puts himself in the Albert Bartlett picture as De Bromhead saddles a 1-2

Henry de Bromhead went into the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes Benz Novice Hurdle with one leading fancy for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in Hiddenvalley Lake, and emerged from it with two, as the 8-13 favourite went down narrowly to stable companion Monty's Star.

Rachael Blackmore tried to make all at a steady pace on Hiddenvalley Lake, giving away 6lb and upwards to his rivals, and he went down battling with only his stable companion able to sustain a challenge. Monty's Star eventually got the better of the argument under Sean Flanagan on the climb to the finish with Search For Glory a length away in third.

It was a first win of any description for the six-year-old in the colours of Minella Indo's owner Barry Maloney. Monty's Star is a half-brother to Monalee, a previous winner of this race. De Bromhead, winning this for the fourth time in the past seven years, commented: "He is a big, big horse and has taken a long time. He ran really well in a maiden hurdle at Navan where he was a bit green, but I'm delighted with him today. The lads just wanted to see would he stay, and he duly did. He is in the Albert Bartlett and I imagine that is where he will go next."

The son of Walk In The Park was cut to a best-priced 14-1 with William Hill for Cheltenham, although he is as low as 7-1 in places.

De Bromhead was not disappointed with the performance of Hiddenvalley Lake, although he was pushed out to a best-priced 10-1 for the Albert Bartlett with William Hill and BoyleSports. He said: "He ran well but I thought he struggled on the ground. He will improve for better ground and was giving weight away. He had to make his own running as well. He's in the Albert Bartlett too and I think he is entitled to go."

