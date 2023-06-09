'Momentum is something you need' - Winn and Niven both continue to thrive as Sugar Baby delivers

Trainer Peter Niven and jockey Mark Winn's strong runs of form continued when Sugar Baby defied mid-race troubles to land the 5f handicap.

The five-year-old was short of room with two furlongs to go, but sprinted clear once switched to the rail by Winn to score by two lengths. It was a second winner from Niven's last four runners, while the victory took Winn's strike-rate to 24 per cent in the last fortnight.

Winn told Racing TV: "We were happy enough to follow the pace and got a good early tempo and we held that, but I was struggling for a gap. Once I found it and gave him the extra kick he went away lovely."

It was a 21st win of the year for Winn – four shy of his career-best tally he achieved in 2022 – and he is now three victories shy of his reducing his claim to 3lb.

"Momentum is something you need and we've had a good start this year," he added. "I'm happy and hopefully it keeps on going. I hope it only gets better and I keep on riding winners."

Off the cold list

Kevin Ryan ended his spell on the cold list with outsider Princess Savannah's shock success in the 6f selling stakes.

The Group 1-winning trainer had not saddled a winner for 21 days, but ended that with the 28-1 shot's three-quarters of a length victory under Tom Eaves.

Back in the groove

Robert Johnson resumed winning ways to make it three victories from his last four starts in the 1m4f handicap.

