Modern Times wins photo-finish battle to strike again for James Owen

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Modern Times made it two wins from two starts since joining James Owen when edging a tight finish in the 6f handicap under David Probert.

The five-year-old had made a successful stable debut at Southwell last month in first-time cheekpieces and defied a 3lb rise to follow up, prevailing in a photo-finish with favourite Sir Garfield.

Sent off at 9-4, Modern Times was ridden patiently and came from behind to challenge 6-4 shot Sir Garfield, with Probert’s mount prevailing by a nose.

Owen said: “It was a great ride from David. He won on the all-weather on his first start for us and now on a totally different track here at Epsom. He's backed it up and we're really pleased.

“He's run well off higher marks, so I'm sure he's well able to keep improving and get back up into the higher ranks. He was looking around a bit, so we might put some stronger headgear on him.

Modern Times (near side) edges Sir Garfield at Epsom

"He did something similar on his first start for us when he got near the business end, so hopefully there’s a little bit more to come."

Tansy strikes late

Owen was also successful in the previous race, Tansy Lane getting off the mark under Kieran Shoemark in the fillies' novice.

The odds-on shot overcame a slow start to pass Desert Symphony close home and score by a length.

Probert also completed a double when the Sean Woods-trained Loblolly beat three rivals in the 1m½f handicap.

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